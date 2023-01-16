Paris Hilton is sliving in the ad revealing the logo for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The former reality TV star and businesswoman appears in the NBC Sports spot, as a man with a French accent says in a voice-over, "Next summer, the eyes of the world will be on ..."

"Paris," Hilton says.

A montage of sports clips flashes on the screen, before the 2024 logo is revealed, which is inspired by couture fashion labels and French Art Nouveau letterforms, according to a press release.

"Oh, the other Paris," Hilton says with a grimace.

While the 41-year-old doesn't use any of her iconic catchphrases in the spot, she lists them off in a set of outtakes.

"Olympics in Paris? C'est chaud," she says, referencing her "that's hot" tagline.

Hilton appears at times with one of her dogs dressed in a pink hoodie, and at one point, her pup falls asleep in her arms.

Paris Hilton with one of her many dogs. NBC

"Wake up," she says as she softly shakes the dog and makes kissing noises. "Loves it," she says with a smile.

The 2024 Games will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris. The Olympics and Paralympics will be broadcast across NBCUniversal networks and Peacock in the summer of 2024.

"I’m thrilled to partner with NBC to help reveal the logo for the Paris Olympics," Hilton said in the news release. "The Olympics are so iconic, and Paris is, of course, one of my very favorite cities so it’s been really special to be able to participate in the countdown to get fans excited about the 2024 Games!"

NBC Sports and Peacock are part of TODAY's parent company, NBCUniversal.