The newly unveiled logo for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris has people all seeing something different in an image that combines three symbols.

Do you see the Olympic flame, a gold medal or Marianne, the symbol of the French Republic?

I am the new emblem of #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Oykq6SQnnv — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) October 21, 2019

Or are you like others on the internet, who see the angry lady at the grocery store who wants to speak to the manager, the Tinder logo or a French ingenue juggling multiple boyfriends.

The logo quickly has become a Rorschach-like test in which people have projected all types of backstories and personalities on the logo.

The French Olympic logo tumbles out of bed on a Parisian morning. She tousles her messy bob, dons breton stripes and ballet flats and whisks down the stairs from her fifth-floor apartment to grab a baguette before enigmatically texting two men who are pursuing her romantically. pic.twitter.com/5R2PVaXaa6 — Megan Clement (@MegClement) October 21, 2019

Is it weird to have a crush on the #Paris2024 Olympic logo? pic.twitter.com/dwXovlHirN — stukulele (@stukulele) October 22, 2019

...I think the #Paris2024 logo would like to speak to the manager pic.twitter.com/QjlCfsF9zL — Andy Social (@YoJonez) October 21, 2019

Swiping left on this Olympics logo #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/k3eXF9e5q0 — James Fenton (@fentonjames16) October 22, 2019

Why does the Paris 2024 Olympics logo look like it drives an Audi TT, complains to every manager it sees and is named Karen!? #Paris2024 https://t.co/Fo4fC24Aej — Andrew 🐼 (@lavery_andrew) October 22, 2019

It's like the French version of the viral bird-or-bunny or rabbit-or-duck optical illusions that have divided the internet.

A video released by the official Paris 2024 Twitter account explains that the three symbols have been combined to form "a face that places humans at the heart of the Games."

Many people seem to believe that face belongs to a woman named Karen. And she would definitely like to have a word with the manager.