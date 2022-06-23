YouTube star Emma Chamberlain, 21, reacts to having a large mom fan base

Emma Chamberlain, a 21-year-old influencer known for her YouTube channel with 11.5 million subscribers, revealed she has a surprising group of fans: moms.

Chamberlain told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday that she doesn’t know what contributed to her popularity with the maternal set.

“I love it — it’s my favorite type of person to meet that watches my videos,” she said.

When asked why she loves them so much, Chamberlain simply replied, “I love the unexpected.”

"'Cause I'm like, for sure people my age, you know, I can imagine can relate to me," she added. "But, like, a mom? Love it."

The YouTube sensation also spoke to Fallon about her viral Met Gala moment with singer Jack Harlow, who was on the show before Chamberlain and was also asked about the incident. Chamberlain said when she’s on the red carpet, she isn’t “thinking about anything,” so when she rewatches her interviews, it's like watching a completely different person.

Chamberlain is also the founder of her own coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee, and hosts a podcast called “Anything Goes.” On Wednesday night, Chamberlain herself was trending on Twitter after posting a YouTube video following a six-month hiatus. The almost 18-minute video, titled “what’s good in new york,” followed her around the city as she asked New Yorkers about their favorite places in the Big Apple.

Chamberlain's return to the platform was met with enthusiasm from fans on Twitter.

One person tweeted, “emma chamberlain just achieved world peace."

Another wrote, “emma chamberlain fans are winning today" in response to the video and the Fallon segment falling on the same day.

Chamberlain ended her "The Tonight Show" segment by drinking Chamberlain Coffee with Fallon, who gave it two thumbs up.