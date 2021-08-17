Actor Mae Whitman publicly revealed that she identifies as pansexual in a series of tweets on Monday.

The "Good Girls" star, 33, first praised the Disney animated series "The Owl House" for its inclusivity and noted she was honored to be a part of it in her role as Amity Blight.

"Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House," she tweeted Monday. "Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is so so so important :,) keep it up world! #TOH."

She followed up that tweet with a link to the GLAAD webpage about bisexuality.

"I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders," she wrote with a rainbow emoji. "This is the word that fits me best and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community."

Whitman shared screenshots of her tweets to Instagram as well, adding a photo of herself in sweats outside, holding a dog.

"You might say I'm Bi-Furious," she joked on the photo.