Cameron Boyce is an aspiring young musician in new trailer for his final project

The season one trailer for “Paradise City” was released on May 1, featuring the late Cameron Boyce. The series was the actor's last onscreen project before his tragic death last year. He was 20-years-old.

The trailer features former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne, Boyce’s former castmate from “The Descendants” BooBoo Stewart, fashion influencer Olivia Culpo and Fairuza Balk.

Before the teaser was released on Friday, the official Instagram account for the series shared a heartwarming post regarding Boyce’s performance in the show.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Cameron Boyce stars as a leading character ‘Simon’ in all eight episodes of the first season of Paradise City,” the caption read. “The series was filmed just months before his tragic passing. He gave us an incredible performance as a young musician, band leader and aspiring DIY executive in the music business. Cameron was a truly one of a kind spectacular talent.”

The show also shared that all of the scenes he was written in were shot and completed for the first season of the new show. A portion of the show’s profits will also be donated to the Cameron Boyce Foundation, a charity that provides young people with creative outlets as an alternative to violence and negativity. It was established in 2019 as a way to honor the late actor, according to its website.

"Paradise City" will span eight-episodes with Boyce playing the part of Simon Ostergaard, the "frontman for The Flux and an aspiring music industry maestro" according to the series' Instagram.

In the trailer, the show is described as following "the lives of a rock star with ties to the occult and a young rookie kid who idolizes him collide through their broken homes built by the music business."

A release date or network for "Paradise City" is still to be determined.