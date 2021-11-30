It's been a long time coming.

On Tuesday, Josephine Baker will be memorialized in France’s Panthéon, which is a huge deal because she'll be the first Black woman and first American-born person to be given this honor.

Baker, who died in April 1975 from a cerebral hemorrhage, has greatly influenced American and Black culture over the years. At the 2021 Met Gala, Yara Shahidi paid homage to the late star by donning a strapless Christian Dior gown that took everyone's breath away.

Yara Shahidi departs the Mark Hotel for the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images) Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Stylist James Bolden said that they came up with the look when they searched through archival photos of Baker and found out that she was a close friend of Christian Dior.

“The ones we loved most were from her American tour where she wore only Dior!” he told Vogue in September 2021.

By the time they were done bringing Shahidi's outfit to life, Bolden and the "Grown-ish" actor realized just how incredible their look was. “Seeing (Shahidi) on the carpet felt like magic,” Bolden said. “She brought all the magic Black fashion nuance we all needed!"

“It’s so interesting,” Shahidi added to Vogue about the Met Gala's 2021 theme: "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." “Even though the focus was 'American fashion' it’s clear that the perspective is global.”

Shahidi isn't the only celebrity to pay homage to the Jazz entertainer. In 2010, Keri Hilson dressed up as Baker and danced like the star in her music video "Pretty Girl Rock," which celebrated Black beauty over the years.

Josephine Baker, 1928-1930 Keystone-France / via Getty Images

Then, in August 2020, HBO's horror drama series "Lovecraft Country" featured a storyline that observed the rich and vivacious life that the "Siren of the Tropics" star lived as a civil rights activist.

Baker's life will also be the premise for "Josephine," a new limited series' storyline that is currently under development at ABC Signature. The project will be executive produced by Ruth Negga, who will also be playing the lead. Emmy nominee Millicent Shelton will helm the wheel as the show's director. She's known for directing hit shows like HBO's "Insecure" and NBC's "30 Rock."

Baker, who adopted 12 kids, became one of the leading figures in the 1920s when she performed in the unforgettable revue "Un Vent de Folie" in 1927. Baker's colorful skirt, which was made of fake bananas rang true as one of the most iconic images of its time.

Kerry Washington, who was inspired by Baker's life, decided to create a jewelry collection that paid homage to the late dancer.

David Redfern / Redferns

“She’s somebody who didn’t just step into being the lead in her career, and her performance and her professionalism, she really was the lead character in her life,” Washington told Vogue this November. “She was a spy for the resistance in Europe. She was an incredible hero on and off the stage.”

Ciara also channeled the "Princess Tam-Tam" actor when she shared a few photos of herself wearing a vintage Dolce & Gabbana outfit. “Birthday SZN feeling like Gold Archive Dolce S/S 1992,” Ciara captioned the Oct. 28 post.

Come through Josephine Baker!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," one person commented on the images, and another said, "MY FAVEEEEE❤️❤️❤️❤️." A third added, "Josephine Baker Vibez🔥🔥🔥🔥."