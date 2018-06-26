Panic! at the Disco TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Panic! at the Disco are coming to TODAY! The popular group behind the hit songs " "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" and "Don't Threaten Me a Good Time" and more will rock TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Fueled by Ramen Panic! at the Disco will rock TODAY with a concert on Friday, June 29.

Details:

Date: Friday, June 29

Hashtag: #PanicAtTheDiscoTODAY

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.