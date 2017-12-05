Paging all book lovers! Here are 14 books you should be reading right now

share tweet pin email

In the inimitable words of Louisa May Alcott: "Good books, like good friends, are few and chosen; the more select, the more enjoyable."

While we can't deliver lifelong buddies, we can help steer you towards some great reads, with an assist from best-selling authors Brad Thor and Emma Straub. Here are their picks to satisfy every discerning reader.

An action-packed thriller

Brad's pick: "A Legacy of Spies" by John Le Carre. "It's a great, gripping book."

Emma's pick: "Bluebird Bluebird" by Attica Locke. "Two killings expose small-town racial tensions for a hard-drinking black Texas ranger in this elegant thriller."

Books to read before they get to theaters

Emma's pick: "A Wrinkle in Time" by Madeline L'Engle. "A science fantasy novel first published in 1962 and beloved by generations. Your kids will love it too."

Brad's pick: "Horse Soldiers" by Doug Stanton. "This true story has been made into a film starring Chris Hemsworth. The book is excellent."

Celeb memoirs or bios

Emma's pick: "We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True" by Gabrielle Union. "She gets straight to it. She's such a smart woman."

Brad's pick: "Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter, and a Lifetime in Hollywood" by Anne Douglas and Kirk Douglas. "They dish on the celebrities and world leaders they called friends."

Big-name authors

Brad's pick: "Two Kinds of Truth" by Michael Connelly. "Tense, nail-biting read from best-selling Connelly."

Emma's pick: "Sleeping Beauties" by Stephen King and Owen King. "What if all the women in the world were to nod off to sleep and not wake up? It's worth every page."

A page-turner for a young adult

Brad's pick: "Love & Gelato" by Jenna Evans Welch. "Her life already upended by her mother's short illness and death, Lina, 16, moves to Tuscany to live with the father she's never met."

Emma's pick: "The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage" by Philip Pullman. "The plot focuses on a battle for free speech and thought against a totalitarian organization."

Kids’ books

Brad's pick: "Refugee" by Alan Gratz. "A gripping and thought-provoking work that is perfect for elementary-school children."

Emma's pick: "Curious Constructions" by Michael Hearst. "Is your kid curious about constructions? Inside this book, you'll come face-to-face with 50 incredible structures."

Books for pet lovers

Emma's pick: "Canines of New York" by Heather Weston. "For people who love dogs, this is a beautiful celebration of the vibrant dog community of New York City."

Brad's pick: "A Dog Called Hope: A Wounded Warrior and the Service Dog Who Saved Him" by Jason Morgan. "This is the inspiring buddy memoir of an extraordinary service dog whose enduring love brought a wounded soldier back to life."