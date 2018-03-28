Padma Lakshmi gets emotional remembering late boyfriend on 'Hollywood Medium'

share tweet pin email

Padma Lakshmi is showing that true love is timeless.

The "Top Chef" host connected with her former beau, years after his death, in an emotional scene during Wednesday's episode of "Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry" on the E! network.

"He was my lover and his name was Teddy and we were never married nor did we live together, but he was sick for a lot longer than we knew," Lakshmi says while holding back tears.

She is referring to her former boyfriend, billionaire CEO Teddy Forstmann, who died of brain cancer in 2011.

"I remember the phone call and I remember asking, 'What time did he actually die?' Because the night before, I had like an alarm bell go off in my head and I called over to his house to say, 'I can come over right away.' And I felt like I thought, you know..." she said before getting emotional.

Lakshmi spoke about Forstmann around the time she released her memoir, "Love, Loss and What We Ate," in 2016.

"He did not take himself too seriously, which is refreshing in someone who is that accomplished,'' she told PEOPLE. "He was really humble. He had self confidence. He had swagger. He was a man with a huge ego but he wore his uniqueness lightly.''

Henry assures Lakshmi during the episode that "Teddy" has found tranquility.

"When he comes through, there's this feeling of freedom from this, not being limited to that physical state anymore and I think that that's really important for you to know,'' Henry says. "He is OK. He is at peace. When he comes through, he has such an awareness of the love that's there for you."

Lakshmi is the latest celebrity to forge an emotional connection to a lost loved one through Henry.

Reality TV star turned fashion designer Kristin Cavallari was told by Henry that her late brother "didn't mean to end his life" two years ago. Henry also revealed a reading with late actor Alan Thicke about getting his heart checked, just months before Thicke died of a heart attack in 2016.

Lakshmi was grateful to Henry for helping her connect with her former lover.

"I'm just looking to be in their company for a little bit,'' she said. "I already know that I have a very deep connection with this person. I just miss them."

