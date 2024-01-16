“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi and her daughter, Krishna Thea, made a joint appearance at the Emmys on Monday night.

The two walked the red carpet together, with Lakshmi in bright green Marchesa gown and her daughter in a black dress with a feather trim.

Krishna, who is 13, is Lakshmi’s only child. She co-parents the preteen with her former partner and venture capitalist, Adam Dell.

Krishna often appears on her mom's social media feeds — with the hashtag #LittleHands — helping her famous mom cook and also decorate their home for the holidays.

She also often joins Lakshmi at some of her public appearances. Last month, Krishna walked the red carpet at the TIME person of the year awards, where Lakshmi was given the TIME Impact Award.

Lakshmi is up for outstanding host for a reality or competition program at the Emmys for her work on "Top Chef." After 17 years of working on the show, Lakshmi announced her departure from the Bravo cooking competition in June.

Her replacement on the show was announced in July: Kristen Kish, who won the Bravo culinary competition in Season 10.

(L-R) Krishna Lakshmi and Padma Lakshmi attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2023 Emmys, which were rescheduled from September 2023 to January 2024, are broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Leading the list of nominees include "Succession" and "The Last of Us."