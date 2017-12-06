'P.S. I love you': Maks and Peta pen passionate anniversary posts

share tweet pin email

"Dancing With the Stars" pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd just said their "I dos" in July, but they're already celebrating a big anniversary.

On Tuesday, the stars of the ballroom bash marked a moment from two years ago that put them on the path to their partnership: the day he got down on one knee and asked her to be his bride.

Chmerkovskiy posted a series of photos of them walking along the city sidewalks arm-in-arm, then hand-in-hand and, eventually, not walking at all as they stopped for a kiss.

(Be sure to click or swipe through to see all of the shots.)

"My queen, my partner, my advisor, lover and my friend, my wife and the most important part of my life," he wrote in the caption. "December 5th is my favorite day of the year and if we are any more public with our obsession we’d get arrested ... which I would gladly do with you, every day, for the rest of my life. P.S. I love you."

As for Murgatroyd, she had her own special pics to share in honor of the occasion.

In the first photo, they're seen kissing, as she embraces him and he embraces ... part of her. Another shot features their infant son, Shai, and proves just how far they've come as a couple over the past two years.

"To my forever young, forever ambitious go-getter husband @maksimc ... I love you and it’s imperative that you know how much I appreciate you, for you, and life is always better with you in it," she wrote. "I hope we are this public with our obsession for each other for the rest of our lives!"

She continued: "And to my now 11 month old (as of yesterday) baby boy Shai, stop growing up ... I want to savor every single moment with you. Every decision I make and every thought I have is made with you in mind. My boys, I love you."

The moment that led to all this joy took place immediately after the dancers finished a performance of "Sway" at Miami's Olympia Theater in 2015.

Their fellow hoofers and the packed audience cheered as Chmerkovskiy dropped to one knee and asked, "Will you marry me?"

The rest is beyond-the-ballroom history.