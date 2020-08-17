'The Owl House' makes history with Disney's first bisexual lead character

The Disney Channel animated series “The Owl House” has made history by having Disney’s first bisexual lead character.

Luz Noceda, the show’s 14-year-old protagonist, is a normal teen who goes on a journey to another world to become a witch. Luz has shown she’s attracted to male characters in the show, and in the two most recent episodes, “Enchanting Grom Fright” and “Wing It Like Witches,” a relationship between Luz and the recurring female character Amity is explored. It is revealed that Amity had intentions to ask Luz to Grom, their world’s version of Prom, and the two share a dance together.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Series creator Dana Terrace substantiated viewers’ theories on Twitter that this was indeed a portrayal of an LGBTQ relationship — something that some Disney leaders weren’t always keen on having in the show.

“In [development] I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard,” Terrace wrote. “When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could not represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the channel.”

However, Terrace revealed that she’s gotten support from Disney’s higher-ups.

“I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit!” Terrace tweeted. “Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am very supported by current Disney leadership.”

I'm bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership. (Thank you @NashRiskin and team!) Not to mention the amazingness of this crew. — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) August 9, 2020

Former animation supervisor for “The Owl House” Spencer Wan shared the original storyboard for the dance scene between Lux and Amity, writing that it was his “first time getting to do anything even remotely queer.”

The storyboards for the dance. This was a collaboration between Hayley Foster and myself. At some point I got carried away and timed it to Veo Lu Sluice by Kumi Tanioka.



This was my first time getting to do anything even remotely queer, and I've never been prouder of any board. pic.twitter.com/r0ljIGRxTV — Spencer Wan (@SpencerWan) August 9, 2020

This is not Disney’s first time including an openly LGBTQ character in a cast; however, up until this point, they have been represented in minor or non-recurring characters. Notably, in this year’s feature film “Onward,” the character Officer Spector, voiced by Lena Waithe, was revealed to identify as a lesbian. “Andi Mack” became the first show on Disney Channel to have a character discover they are gay, and in May, the Pixar short film “Out” featured a gay main character in its Disney Plus launch.