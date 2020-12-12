Owen Wilson looks practically unrecognizable with gray hair in new trailer

Owen Wilson is known for his flowing blond locks but in a new trailer for a Disney+ trailer, he is rocking gray hair!

Wilson is in the upcoming Marvel series, “Loki,” and appears on screen in the trailer for a few shots with the more seasoned look and a mustache.

Fans immediately reacted online.

"When did Owen Wilson turn into John Slattery?" @CMYKateH tweeted.

"I was NOT ready for Owen Wilson to age into 1992 Michael Douglas but I am here for it," Andrew@abils13 said.

On Thursday, Disney unveiled more than 50 new movies and shows that will launch on its streaming platform.

Disney+ has 86.8 million subscribers, up from 73 million at the end of its fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported. It expects to have between 230 million and 260 million subscribers by 2024.

The increase in content is all part of the company’s larger strategy to focus on streaming.

Disney+ will also exclusively have live-action versions of “Pinocchio” — starring Tom Hanks — and “Peter Pan and Wendy.”

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will be reprising their roles as the witchy trio from “Hocus Pocus,” in a sequel of the film on the streaming network. Disney+ will also have several animated shows, including two featuring “Moana” and “Tiana."