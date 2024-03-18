Netflix's "Our Living World" is a new documentary that shows, more than anything, our changing world, and the effect climate change is already having on living beings.

TODAY.com has an exclusive first look at the four-part series, narrated by Cate Blanchett, below.

“From the densest forests, to the deepest oceans, to the hottest deserts. Everything is connected to the vast web of life,” says Blanchett in her narration of the “Our Living World” trailer.

“And now for the first time, we’re gonna reveal how,” she continues.

How, you ask, will they do that? Created by the team behind the Emmy Award-winning series "Our Great National Parks," the documentary uses tactics like digital effects and macro close-ups to illustrate the natural processes we can't see.

Essentially, the show captures scientific phenomena not visible to the naked eye, with each episode giving viewers a front-row seat to observe how ecosystems and species shape and interact with one another on a global scale.

“This is the wonderous, untold story of our interconnected living world." Cate Blanchett in her narration of "our living world"

"From the kooky capybara to the crafty crocodile, the savvy wolverine to the busy beaver, the mightiest tree in the forest to the tiniest egg in a salmon’s spawning pool, every creature plays a role — and even when we disrupt their vital connections, they fight on," the press release reads.

Our Living World Netflix

The series premieres Friday, April 17.