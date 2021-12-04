Our latest obsession? Jean Smart's Instagram account

Earlier this year, Jean Smart said she “didn’t do social media,” but it seems she’s had a change of heart.

The three-time Emmy-winning actor recently joined Instagram and it’s already filled with all of the cute mom vibes you may expect from her.

The 69-year-old entertainer captioned a photo of her getting close with a skeleton, “FINALLY putting away my Halloween decorations. Ha! Who says I don’t have skeletons in my closet???”

The "Hacks" star also shared a carousel of photos with her 13-year-old child Forrest (who was her date at this year's Emmys) as the two attended a Harry Styles concert, captioning the adorable selfies, “Harry Styles Fans.”

And in her latest post, the former "Designing Women" star shared a selfie rocking a Nutcracker-adorned cowboy hat writing, “Gettin’ ready for Christmas y’all.”

Speaking to TODAY about the various acts of her life and her career which has spanned five decades, Smart, who’s currently starring in “Hacks” and “Mare of Easttown” on HBO, said this latest act has been the busiest and quite possibly the best one yet.

“You got to make hay while the sun shines, especially if the roles are really, really good,” she said. “I mean, I really couldn't say 'no' to any of those parts.”

She added, “I just don't want people to get sick of me; that would be terrible.”

Over the course of her career in film, television and Broadway, Smart said the secret to her long-lasting career is “patience and confidence.”

“I didn't let this business beat that out of me, which it can do,” she shared. “I always had faith in myself. I knew that I would always work. I didn't know if it would be the kind of work I always wanted, but I've been extremely fortunate to be connected with some really superior projects and work with such extraordinary people. I just don't take any of it for granted.”