Feb. 25, 2019, 1:55 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

A powerhouse trio of some of Hollywood's funniest ladies kicked off the 91st Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph got audience members laughing at the start of the ceremony, which went without a host for the first time in 30 years.

Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler got the party started with laughs. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"Good evening and welcome to the 1,000,000th Academy Awards," Fey joked. "We are not your hosts but we are going to stand here a little too long so that the people who get USA Today tomorrow will think that we hosted."

Rudolph quickly chimed in, "So, just a quick update for everybody in case you're confused: There is no host tonight, there won't be a Popular Movie category and Mexico is not paying for the wall."

The former "Saturday Night Live" stars then zipped through impressions of some of the night's nominees, with Rudolph directly addressing best actor nominee Bradley Cooper in the audience.

"Don't worry, Bradley, after four kids, I, too, have peed myself at the Grammys," Rudolph joked, referring to a devastating scene from "A Star is Born." She then made best actress nominee Lady Gaga giggle by wailing a bit of "Shallow," which is nominated for best song.

Regina King accepts the best supporting actress award for her performance in "If Beale Street Could Talk." Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After more hilarious quips, the trio presented the award for best supporting actress to Regina King for her performance in "If Beale Street Could Talk."

Adam Lambert, right, and Brian May of Queen perform at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello / AP

The night started with a performance by legendary rock band Queen, featuring former "American Idol" champ Adam Lambert on vocals. The band performed a medley of "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions" as a salute to its late lead singer, Freddie Mercury, whose life is the subject of best picture nominee "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Having no emcee wasn't always the plan for this year's Academy Awards.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was tapped for the job in early December — a gig he called "the opportunity of a lifetime." —only to step down days later after after past homophobic statements of his resurfaced on Twitter.

"I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past," Hart tweeted at the time.