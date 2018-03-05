Gal Gadot surprises moviegoers, and more: Here are the biggest Oscars moments

share tweet pin email

The 90th Academy Awards got off to a funny, but serious, start Sunday when host Jimmy Kimmel shared zingers at the expense of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein's storied career abruptly ended last year after dozens of Hollywood women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault against him, but those allegations helped spearhead the powerful #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

"What happened with Harvey and what's happening all over was long overdue...And the truth is, if we are successful here, if we can work together to stop sexual harassment in the workplace, if we can do that, women will only have to deal with harassment all the time in every other place they go," Kimmel quipped.

LUCAS JACKSON / Reuters Jimmy Kimmel

The late-night funnyman, hosting the ceremony from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the second consecutive year, continued railing against Hollywood's treatment of women while keeping his tone light. "We will always remember this year as the year men screwed up so badly, women started dating fish," he joked, referring to the unusual love story in Best Picture nominee "The Shape of Water."'

The host also poked fun at last year's chaotic Oscar finale, when "La La Land" was mistakenly presented the Best Picture award instead of the rightful winner, "Moonlight."

"This year, when you hear your name called. Don’t get up right away," Kimmel advised.

'The Shape of Water' leads the pack

Guillermo del Toro's surreal fantasy drama, about a mute cleaning lady who falls in love with an amphibious creature held captive in a government lab, led the pack going into the ceremony with an impressive 13 nominations. Del Toro won the award for Best Director.

Chris Pizzello / AP Allison Janney

Allison Janney wins Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney nabbed the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Tonya Harding's abusive mother in "I, Tonya." Janney took to the stage, joking, "I did it all by myself," before extending her gratitude to a long list of loved ones and colleagues, including her co-nominees.

"You represent everything that is good and right and human," Janney told them.

Chris Pizzello / AP Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell wins his first Oscar

First-time nominee Sam Rockwell nabbed the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance as a dim-witted racist sheriff in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." The actor dedicated his award to late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters Jordan Peele

'Get Out' wins Best Original Screenplay

Jordan Peele made history when he won the Best Original Screenplay for his groundbreaking horror masterpiece "Get Out." Peele, the first African-American to ever win the award, thanked an array of people, including his mother who taught him how to love "even in the face of hate."

Chris Pizzello / AP Host Jimmy Kimmel, and Gal Gadot appear on screen via satellite at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kimmel, Gadot and other celebrities left the Oscars to visit a theater across the street to hand out candy to movie-goers.

Gal Gadot (and friends) surprise moviegoers

Kimmel's fans know he loves a good prank. On Sunday, the host invited a group of celebs, including Gal Gadot, Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill and Armie Hammer to join him on a jaunt to a nearby movie theater where they handed out candy to surprised movie goers who believed they were waiting for a sneak preview of "A Wrinkle In Time."

Lucas Jackson / Reuters Mary J. Blige

Something about Mary

Mary J. Blige made Oscar history this year by becoming the first entertainer to be nominated for both Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song. The R&B legend, who was nominated for her performance as a sharecropper's wife in "Mudbound," delivered a powerhouse rendition of "Mighty River," from the same movie.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph

Tiffany and Maya bring down the house

Funny ladies Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph had audience members roaring — and online fans clamoring for a buddy movie — thanks to their undeniable chemistry. The wacky duo presented two awards together and peppered their lines with hilarious ad-libs, like when Haddish looked into the audience and told Meryl Streep, "I want you to be my mama one day."

VALERIE MACON / AFP /Getty Images Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno revives her classic dress

Stage and screen legend Rita Moreno presented the award for Best Foreign Film to "A Fantastic Women" wearing the same dress she accepted her own Oscar in, for "West Side Story," back in 1962.

Chris Pizzello / AP Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek

Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek

Three of Harvey Weinstein’s most outspoken accusers — Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek — together presented a video montage of trailblazing movies and performers that celebrate diversity.

The trio also shared a message of hope about the future, with Hayek saluting the "unstoppable spirits who kicked a-- and broke through the biased perceptions against their gender, race and ethnicity to tell their stories."

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway get a second chance

Hollywood legends Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will return to present the Oscar for Best Picture — one hopes with less chaotic results. Last year, the "Bonnie and Clyde" stars, who reunited onstage to honor the movie's 50th anniversary, mistakenly presented the award to "La La Land" instead of "Moonlight" after Beatty was handed the incorrect envelope before making his way to the stage.