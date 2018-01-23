share tweet pin email

Hard to believe, but it's awards season again!

The Golden Globes are history, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards over the weekend gave us a preview of what to expect from the big kahuna: the Academy Awards.

And on Tuesday morning, it was time for the nominee envelopes, please, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled which films, stars, directors and others would battle for the much-desired awards this year.

Among the favorites were "Call Me by Your Name," "The Post," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (a big winner at the Globes) and "The Shape of Water." Other films, like "Lady Bird" and "Dunkirk" also received multiple nominations.

Meryl Streep's turn as newspaper publisher Katharine Graham in "The Post" earned her a record-setting 21st Oscar nomination (she has three wins).

AP Timothee Chalamet in "Call Me By Your Name."

Check out the list below, which we will update throughout the morning. Here are the nominees for the 90th Academy Awards:

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

20th Century Fox Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in "The Post."

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Animated Feature Film

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

The Shape of Water / Facebook Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer, both of whom were nominated for Oscars Tuesday, in "The Shape of Water."

Directing

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread"

Guillermo Del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Documentary Feature

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Man in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

Documentary Short Subject

"Edith + Eddie"

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

"Heroin (e)"

"Knife Skills"

"Traffic Stop"

Foreign Language Film

"A Fantastic Woman"

"The Insult"

"Loveless"

"On Body and Soul"

"The Square"

Original Song

"Mighty River," from "Mudbound"

"Mystery of Love," from "Call Me by Your Name,"

"Remember Me," from "Coco"

"Stand Up for Something," from "Marshall"

"This is Me," from "The Greatest Showman"

Best Picture

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Luca Guadagnino and Walter Fasano, "Call Me by Your Name"

Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter, "The Disaster Artist"

James Mangold, Michael Green, David James Kelly and Scott Frank, "Logan"

Aaron Sorkin, "Molly's Game"

Virgil Williams, Dee Rees, "Mudbound"

Universal Pictures Daniel Kaluuya earned an Oscar nomination, as did his film, "Get Out."

Original Screenplay

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Cinematography

Roger A. Deakins, "Blade Runner 2049"

Bruno Delbonnel, "Darkest Hour"

Hoyte van Hoytema, "Dunkirk"

Rachel Morrison, "Mudbound"

Dan Laustsen, "The Shape of Water"

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, "Beauty and the Beast"

Jacqueline Durran, "Darkest Hour"

Mark Bridges, "Phantom Thread"

Luis Sequeira, "The Shape of Water"

Consolata Boyle, "Victoria and Abdul"

FOX Searchlight / Facebook Woody Harrelson and Frances McDormand, two Oscar nominees for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Film Editing

Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, "Baby Driver"

Lee Smith, "Dunkirk"

Tatiana S. Riegel, "I, Tonya"

Sidney Wolinsky, "The Shape of Water"

Jon Gregory, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Makeup and Hairstyling

Kasuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick, "Darkest Hour"

Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, "Victoria and Abdul"

Arjen Tuiten, "Wonder"

Visual Effects

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2"

"Kong: Skull Island"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

Original Score

Hans Zimmer, "Dunkirk"

Jonny Greenwood, "Phantom Thread"

Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

John Williams, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Carter Burwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Production Design

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, "Beauty and the Beast"

Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola, "Blade Runner 2049"

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, "Darkest Hour"

Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis, "Dunkirk"

Denham Austerberry and Jeff Melvin, "The Shape of Water"

Animated Short Film

"Dear Basketball"

"Garden Party"

"Revolting Rhymes"

"Negative Space"

"Lou"

Live Action Short Film

"DeKalb Elementary"

"The Eleven O'Clock"

"My Nephew Emmett"

"The Silent Child"

"Wato Wote/All of Us"

Sound Editing

Julian Slater, "Baby Driver"

Mark Mangini and Theo Green, "Blade Runner 2049"

Richard King and Alex Gibson, "Dunkirk"

Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira, "The Shape of Water"

Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Sound Mixing and Visual Effects

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

There are the nominees! Find out which ones become winners on March 4.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.