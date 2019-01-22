Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 22, 2019, 3:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

This year's Academy Award nominations are out, and film fans now know which of Hollywood's best and brightest received well-earned nods and, just as notably, which ones didn't.

Though most of the nominees in the marquee categories were predictable, there were still ample oversights and a couple of surprise inclusions in the 2019 mix.

And there was no bigger shocker than the one name that didn't show up on the best director list: Bradley Cooper.

Bradley Cooper earned an Academy Award nomination for his acting in "A Star Is Born," but the same can't be said of his directing. Warner Bros.

"A Star Is Born" was expected to be a big contender among those honored with nominations Tuesday morning — and it was. In fact, the musical drama showed up in almost every major category, including best picture, actor, actress, supporting actor, original song, adapted screenplay, cinematography and sound mixing.

However, while Cooper did receive an acting nod, his noteworthy work behind the camera was completely ignored.

But he was in very good company when it came to snubs.

The Best Documentary category wasn't not Mr. Roger's neighborhood. Focus Features

It's hard to imagine anyone more beloved than champion of children's television, the late Fred Rogers, aka Mister Rogers himself, or a documentary as well-received as "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" But that latter sentiment wasn't shared by most of the voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"Won't You Be My Neighbor?" was nowhere to be seen among the best documentaries, and it was the same situation for another fan-favorite doc, "Three Identical Strangers."

Michael B. Jordan didn't get a nod for his role as Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther." Marvel Studios

Missing among the actor nominees was yet another seeming shoo-in, Michael B. Jordan.

While "Black Panther" received accolades across the categories — including the first-ever best picture nomination for a superhero movie — and is perfectly poised to go head-to-head with "A Star Is Born" for Oscar glory on Tinseltown's big night, Jordan didn't take his place on the best supporting actor list.

"Black Panther" and "Mary Poppins Returns" were sights to behold on the big screen, but neither made the cut in the Best Visual Effects categories. Disney

Jordan's absence from the list wasn't the only oversight "Black Panther" suffered. The visually stunning flick didn't show up in the best visual effects category, either.

Another head-scratcher from that same category was the exclusion of "Mary Poppins Returns," which was jam-packed with movie magic.

More Oscar oversights: Emily Blunt in "A Quiet Place" and Claire Foy in "First Man." Paramount Pictures, Marvel Studios

And the woman who brought Mary Poppins to life was overlooked when it came to another role in another film.

Emily Blunt's performance in "A Quiet Place" made her a critic's darling and earned her a spot on multiple Oscar predictions lists, but she wasn't in the supporting actress roundup — just like another British star who had plenty of buzz heading into awards season.

Though "First Man" proved popular in other categories, Claire Foy didn't make the supporting actress cut.

Of course, it wasn't just the jaw-dropping snubs that left film fans doing a double-take at the list of nominees. There were also two sweet surprises to celebrate.

"Christopher Robin" and "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" gave nominations watchers something to smile about. Neflix, Disney

No one expected to see "Christopher Robin" among the Oscar contenders at all, but the quiet fantasy film about the ongoing adventure of Winnie-the-Pooh and his pal received a nod in the best visual effects category for its spot-on blend of live action and CGI.

And the Coen brothers' Western anthology, "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," was equally unexpected in any category, much less the three it showed up in: best adapted screenplay, costume design and original song.

Even more surprises will be in store when the winners are announced. See who takes Oscar gold when the 91st annual Academy Awards airs Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC.