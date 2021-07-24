Is that you, Legolas? Orlando Bloom showcases his archery skills again

It’s been nearly 20 years since “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” debuted, but Orlando Bloom is still paying homage to Legolas, his iconic character in the movie trilogy.

Bloom busted out his archery chops on Friday as he embraced his inner Legolas. The 44-year-old actor shared a short video clip to Instagram as he practiced aiming and shooting arrows with a bow outdoors.

In the video, Bloom calmly took two shots at a target located at the far end of a lawn. He, of course, looked like a natural!

"This is my victory lap and then we do another one," Bloom said in between shots in the clip.

In the caption, he wrote simply, “still got it.”

Bloom portrayed Legolas in the Peter Jackson-directed trilogy, which included 2001's “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” 2002’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” which hit theaters in 2003.