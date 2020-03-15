Orlando Bloom reveals he was celibate for 6 months before dating Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom is getting candid about life and his relationships before meeting Katy Perry.

The 43-year-old actor shared some intimate details about his life with The Sunday Times, including a closer look at some of his previous experiences in relationships. One unexpected tidbit shared? Bloom revealed that before he met his now-fiancée, he was on a six-month celibacy streak.

The advice to go celibate for a short period of time came from the actor’s friend, surfer Laird Hamilton. Bloom said he “wasn’t happy” in 2016 when Hamilton gave him a word of advice.

“If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out,” Bloom recalled from their conversation.

A few months turned into six months for the “Carnival Row" actor, but he said it helped his outlook on love and relationships.

“I was going to do three months, but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself,” he said.

Bloom and Perry got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 after a romantic dinner date. The actor proposed during a helicopter ride, but not without a few hiccups along the way. Their proposal may have involved a broken champagne bottle, a ripped coat jacket, and flying glass, but Perry still said yes.

The couple is expecting their first child together, as revealed by Perry during her latest music video for the song “Never Worn White.” In the last shot of the video, the singer can be seen in a form-fitting outfit showing off her baby bump.

Between planning a wedding and having a baby, it looks like it's going to be a big year for the two. But unfortunately, while the pair plan to get married “very, very soon,” the coronavirus pandemic may postpone the wedding festivities.

He explained, “But I’m not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we’re going to be traveling and we don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable."