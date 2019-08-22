In a new interview with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist, Orlando Bloom is opening up about his relationship with fiancée Katy Perry, calling her "remarkable."

“It’s important to me that we are aligned — I’ve been married and divorced and I don’t want to do it again,” the 42-year-old actor told Geist in a preview clip. “And we’re both fully aware of that. She’s remarkable and so I’m always so impressed with that and I’m encouraged.”

Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine's Day in a very big way, treating the 34-year-old singer to a helicopter ride before popping the big question.

“She loves a big moment. I’m still trying to get her to wrestle into the small moments,” Bloom said. “The cool thing about what we’re doing — we’re learning to do the small together. I think we’re both fully aware that it’s a mountain to climb and that that mountain won’t stop, in terms of a relationship, because I think that’s what it is. And I love to evolve and fortunately, she does too.”

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend the Gala for the Global Ocean on September 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images

Perry revealed details about the sky high proposal earlier this year.

"I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him, and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you've ever seen," she told English radio host Roman Kemp on his show.

Fans first learned about the couple's engagement back in February when Perry posted a close-up shot of her and Bloom on Instagram showing off a diamond and ruby ring. Bloom posted the same photo to his own Instagram account, captioning it "Lifetimes," causing intense speculation that the pair were engaged.

