It’s been 25 years since “The Swan Princess” was released and the stars of the beloved classic spoke to TODAY about the film’s resonance after all these years.

“I still have people coming up to me all the time, telling me that that was their favorite film when they were kids,” Howard McGillin, who voiced Prince Derek, said. “They're sharing it now with their kids. There's something really, really remarkable about the power of film. And it's just great to be a part of that.”

When Sandy Duncan first auditioned for “The Swan Princess,” she assumed she would be voicing the princess character. However once she got into the recording booth, she was told to voice Queen Uberta, the mother of Prince Derek, and quickly decided the character should have an English accent.

“I just started to make the choice that she was English because they sent her to a boarding school when she was young, just for a little class, and she learned to speak in a very lovely English accent.”

McGillin remembers enjoying singing one of the movie’s featured songs, “Far Longer Than Forever.”

“It's just a wonderfully romantic ballad that is just so juicy and wonderful to sing. It's got great soaring melody and emotion. It was a fantastic experience,” he said.

Sandy Duncan can’t believe it’s been a quarter of a century since the movie came out.

“I could do Queen Uberta now. I'm gonna be 80 in six years. So I'm thinking now would be the time to do this,” she said laughing. “Not when I did it.”

“The Swan Princess” still tugs at the heartstrings of children of the ‘90s. McGillin finds it touching to be a part of people’s childhoods.

“There's something about ‘The Swan Princess'’ story and I think the way the music interacts with that story that makes ‘The Swan Princess’ still resound and reaches people, generation after generation,” McGillin said. “It's just, I think, a simple kind of message, but a very profound one about finding your depth and finding the depth in others. And, of course, the enduring power of love.”

In honor of the movie’s 25th anniversary, the animated classic is available today in high definition for the first time ever, with a collectible anniversary edition Blu-ray Disc and in 4K HDR on digital from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.