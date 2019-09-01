Fans of "Beverly Hills, 90210" finally got their long-awaited reboot last month when "BH90210" premiered on Fox. The show features most of the original cast members playing heightened versions of themselves who decide to reunite and reboot the classic show. Now Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on the original '90s show, is stirring speculation that another original cast member may be joining the reboot.

"Hanging out with an old buddy from high school," Ziering captioned a photo on Instagram Saturday, adding a cowboy emoji and the hashtags #WestBeverlyBuds #DougEmerson #ScottScanlon #90210 #BH90210 #BeverlyHills90210.

That's right "90210" fans — Douglas Emerson, who you'll remember played the nerdy Scott Scanlon on the first and second seasons of the show, was smiling next to Ziering as the pair posed at what appears to be the Peach Pit set. Emerson, who is now 44 and has since joined the Air Force and is married with children of his own, would certainly be an interesting addition to the new hourlong show that satirizes the original series and references many of the most popular moments and episodes.

Douglas Emerson played Scott Scanlon on the first two seasons of "Beverly Hills, 90210." Spelling Television / Everett Collection

Emerson's character, known for wearing his Stetson, famously died in the episode "The Next Fifty Years" after accidentally shooting himself while twirling a gun at his own 16th birthday party. In a recent interview with TODAY, Brian Austin Green (aka David Silver) called Emerson his "partner in crime" in the early years of the show and noted the actor's departure was a "hard situation."

While Scott Scanlon never quite fit in with the West Beverly gang, fans agree that the actor would be right at home revisiting the Peach Pit on "BH90210."

"OMG!!!! I cried when that kid died!" commented one of Ziering's Instagram followers.

"SCOTT SCANLON LIVES," posted another follower.

Given the fate of Emerson's character, it might be a little difficult to imagine how Scott Scanlon might return, but in the "BH90210" world of nightmares, daydreams and implausible plotlines, nothing is really off the table.