Oprah's painting at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery is unveiled — see the image

Oprah Winfrey is the latest icon to be honored with a painting in the National Portrait Gallery.

Joining the ranks of presidents, scientists, film stars and more, Winfrey's portrait in her honor was unveiled in the gallery in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Oprah Winfrey and artist Shawn Michael Warren pose together next to the portrait on Dec. 13, 2023. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

"As I stand here on the eve of my 70th birthday, to have a portrait included in the National Portrait Gallery, alongside all the greats: Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Abraham Lincoln and Ida B. Wells, Michelle and Barack Obama, Lena Horne, John F. Kennedy... Oprah Winfrey," Winfrey said to rapturous applause during a speech at the unveiling of the portrait.

In the painting, Winfrey is depicted wearing a purple taffeta floor-length gown while she stands holding an olive sprig in the garden of her home in Montecito, California. Artist Shawn Michael Warren painted the portrait, which stands about 6 feet, 10 inches tall with the frame, according to the National Portrait Gallery.

Winfrey said she wore the color purple not because of the upcoming adaptation of "The Color Purple" premiering on Dec. 25, but because the color reminds her of a decision she made while starring in the 1985 original film that changed her life.

"I want you to know that that is exactly what I intend to do — to continue to astonish a mean world with my acts of kindness, and continue to live in the space of gratitude and move and have my being in all of that which is God," she said.

The painting will be available to view on the museum's first floor starting on Dec. 13.

Winfrey, 69, spoke to People about her upcoming 70th birthday in January for a cover story published on Dec. 13.

"I will never be done until my last breath is done," she said. "And whenever that happens it will be a peaceful breath."

Winfrey's latest endeavor was executive producing "The Color Purple," a musical adaptation of the Broadway play based on Alice Walker's 1982 novel of the same name.

In 1985, Winfrey starred in the original movie, directed by Stephen Spielberg, which garnered her an Oscar nomination for best actress in a supporting role.

She since went on to host 25 seasons of her talk show, and build a business encompassing her magazine, TV network, books, as well as her involvement in film.

"I still continue to rise, and I’m in a space now where my offering is to help other people to rise," she told People. "The principle that is the underbelly, the cornerstone for how I operate in the world … Life is better when you share it."

Winfrey reflected on her life's work during her speech: "I am living in this dream that God had for me, because I don't know how I got from Mississippi to Montecito."