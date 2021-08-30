Broadway's back, baby! Oprah narrates video to hype fans up for return of live shows

Broadway is coming back!

It’s been 18 months since staying home became part of the new normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing the American entertainment institution to dim its lights and close its doors. But now, with lockdowns lifted, the Great White Way is about to be basking in dazzling lights again.

For those who need a reminder of what they've been missing, the Broadway League is launching a new initiative Monday to welcome theatergoers back to Times Square and back to what they love. And it all kicks off with a 2 1/2-minute short film narrated by Oprah Winfrey.

"This is Broadway, where time stops every time a show starts," the broadcasting great says as the video opens. "This is the return of something truly spectacular."

The star-studded clips that accompany that message include Hugh Jackman, Bruce Springsteen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Billy Porter, Angela Lansbury, Ethel Merman, James Earl Jones and Denzel Washington — and so many more.

Nearly 100 shows flash by in the footage, as well as 735 actors and one dog, as Winfrey teases, "Live is more alive than ever!"

From "Hamilton" to "Chicago" to "Wicked," and dozens more fan favorites, they're all on their way back in the weeks to come.

"This is where love fills every stage, every space, every heart," Winfrey continues. "And this? This is where we dance. Where you know you’ll always get goosebumps. This is Broadway, and we can’t wait to welcome you home."

It's going to be a September to remember on Broadway.

“This is Broadway brings together the joy and excitement we all feel for this art form and the rebound of New York City," Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin explained in a press release. "Broadway reopening means 97,000 workers returning to their jobs and the insatiable desire for live performance back on stage. I am so thankful for all the work that went into creating this moment of unity and I look forward to all theater fans seeing a show this fall!”

Related video: