Oprah Winfrey is sharing a pivotal moment she had with late author Toni Morrison, a moment that taught the media mogul an invaluable lesson about life.

She wrote on Instagram, "These 11 words taught me one of the greatest lessons I’ve ever learned: When your child enters the room, does your face light up? Thank you for that gift, Toni."

Morrison, the internationally acclaimed author whose work earned her a Nobel Prize for Literature, died at the age of 88 on Monday.

In the Instagram post, Morrison is seen in the video clip explaining, “When my children used to walk in the room when they were little, I looked at them to see if they had buckled their trousers or if their hair was combed or if their socks were up. You think your affection and your deep love is on display because you’re caring for them. It’s not. When they see you, they see the critical face. What’s wrong now?

“Let your face speak what’s in your heart," she said. "When they walk in the room I was glad to see them. It’s just as small as that, you see?”

Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winning author Toni Morrison shares a laugh with Oprah Winfrey during the annual Carl Sandburg Literary Awards Dinner October 20, 2010, in Chicago, Illinois. Frank Polich / Getty Images

Morrison's story was part of a larger conversation that was first featured on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" back in May 2000.

On what she learned from the exchange, Oprah told the Associated Press that it was larger than being just about children, but also applied to husbands, wives and anybody we care about.

“That’s the great memory and gift that I think that she gave to me and the audience," Oprah said at the premiere for her latest show on OWN, “David Makes Man.”

She continued: "I think people will read her books. They will feel whatever they feel. They will experience literature at its finest. But do your eyes light up when I enter the room?”