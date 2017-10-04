Oprah and Ellen had way too much fun while shopping at a grocery store

share tweet pin email

Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres made a trip to a grocery store to check out Oprah’s new food line, O, That’s Good! And oh, was it wacky and hilarious!

It was clear from the beginning that they aren’t regulars at the supermarket. Winfrey admitted she hadn’t been to a grocery store since last Thanksgiving. DeGeneres said she hadn’t visited one in years. Years! What, you don’t enjoy walking up and down aisle after aisle and then waiting on a long line, Ellen?

YouTube That's certainly an interesting way to hold melons.

As Winfrey pushed their shopping cart, DeGeneres cracked jokes and repeatedly scared the bejesus out of her friend with a skeleton and whatever other Halloween items she could get her hands on. You can’t keep an eye off of DeGeneres for one second ... she just loooooves a good prank.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. It's never too early to get into the Halloween spirit.

After causing more of a ruckus at checkout, Winfrey and DeGeneres went to a fan’s home to fix lunch for her.

DeGeneres knew her way around the kitchen about as well as she knew her way around the grocery store. She thought it would be a great idea to put grapes into a pot of boiling water; Winfrey disagreed.

Amid all of the high jinks, Winfrey was able to showcase her line of O, That’s Good! refrigerated food products, some of which are available on Amazon. The recently launched line includes healthier spins on comfort food classics. Classic, that is, as long as DeGeneres doesn’t prepare them for you.

