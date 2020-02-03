In January, Oprah Winfrey declared that this was the year she would finally meet Hoda Kotb, and now it seems she won't have to wait long for that day.

"Hoda, I have not met you. It is going to happen. It is going to happen this year, I promise you it's going to happen," Winfrey said on TODAY.

As Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager prepare to kick off their first live shows, Jenna surprised Hoda with the news that their guest on Friday would be none other than Oprah Winfrey herself.

"Guess what? It's happening Friday," Jenna exclaimed. "She's coming to our studio on Friday!"

Hoda seemed in disbelief asking, "Are you kidding?"

It took a few moments for Hoda to get over the shock and excitement, but once she did she said, "When really you do wish and hope and pray for something, it happens."

We're officially counting down the days until Friday!