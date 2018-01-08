Oprah Winfrey accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award with moving and powerful message

share tweet pin email

When Oprah Winfrey took the stage at the 75th Golden Globes to speak after receiving the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award, she delivered a moving and powerful message to the audience.

Because ... of course she did. She's Oprah.

That was the point Winfrey's friend and "Wrinkle in Time" co-star, Reese Witherspoon, made before the former talk show titan even said a word in a moving message of her own.

"There are a lot of people known on a first-name basis, but there's only one person whose name is a verb, an adjective and a feeling, and that is Oprah," the actress said.

Witherspoon knows the "Oprah feeling" well after spending four hours a day in the makeup chair alongside her while they worked on their recent film — time Witherspoon described as "going to Wharton Business School combined with a spiritual retreat, all in one."

The Cecil B. de Mille award is presented each year to an individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment. Right now, @RWitherspoon presents this incredible honor to @Oprah on our stage. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sVVM4GZ7va — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

It's no surprise to learn that any time spent with Winfrey is quality time. After all, she's given the world so much quality in general — as a TV talent, a lifestyle guru and a fount of wisdom — which is why she was presented with the honor for her outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

But Witherspoon was hardly through with her praise.

"Oprah's hugs could end wars, solve world peace," she said without a hint of exaggeration. "It's like your oldest, dearest friend has just seen you after the longest journey of your life. It's that good. When she hugs you, it's the greatest thing ever."

Not to underestimate the power of hugs, but most of us will never get that close to Winfrey — and that's just fine, because her reach goes far beyond that.

When Witherspoon asked her peers about the icon, they asked her to "tell her 'thank you for teaching us, for inspiring us, for encouraging us. Thank you for seeing us.'"

And when Winfrey stepped up to accept her honor, she gave everyone watching even more reasons to thank her.

Her topics on stage ranged from empowerment to protection to "speaking your truth." It was just Oprah being Oprah — making history and helping to pave the way for a better future.

Everyone stopped to listen to @Oprahâs de Mille speech. This is her moment, and one day, others who listened to her words tonight will make everyone stop to listen too. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8tMVlqcUxl — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

"At this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this award," she said to the audience Sunday night. "I want all the girls watching to know: A new day is on the horizon."