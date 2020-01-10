You're gonna make it after all!

Tina Fey and Oprah Winfrey took some time out of her 2020 tour to pay homage to one of their favorite icons: Mary Tyler Moore.

The pair visited her statue in Minneapolis on Friday, ahead of Winfrey's speaking engagement in St. Paul this weekend.

"We came here to have our Mary moment," Winfrey begins the adorable video clip, which was shared on her Twitter and Instagram. "Because we both are big Mary fans."

Fey added, "Huge Mary Tyler Moore fans inspired by her, inspired by her show."

"Every Saturday evening, I would watch that show and set my hair and then do the conditioner part during 'The Bob Newhart Show,'" Winfrey explained.

"That whole night of TV, I was allowed to stay up and watch it and that was life changing," Fey said.

The pair then reenact the infamous opening to "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" where Moore can be seen throwing her hat in the air.

The show — of course — was set in Minneapolis, and the iconic show opening hat toss happened where the statue now stands at the corner of 7th and Nicollet.

Winfrey got to meet her idol back in 1997 when Moore surprised the then TV host during a 1997 segment on "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

"I just want to say that you know there are many times in our lives when there are those of us who we only had the television for inspiration and you were one of those women," Winfrey told her idol through a stream of tears. "It was a light. I mean I just used to every Saturday night while I was conditioning my hair... no date."

Even now looking at this picture I want to cry. I still can't believe Mary Tyler Moore touched my face. Will love her 4 ever. pic.twitter.com/6u4ELq27vN — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2017

When Moore passed away at 80 in 2017, Winfrey shared a picture on Twitter from the actress’ appearance on her show.

“Even now looking at this picture I want to cry," she wrote. "I still can’t believe Mary Tyler Moore touched my face. Will love her 4 ever.”