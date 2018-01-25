share tweet pin email

Oprah Winfrey for president? Not so fast. The media mogul addressed the #Oprah2020 rumors in the latest issue of InStyle, and her response might be a bit disappointing for fans.

Asked how she feels when people bring up the idea of a presidential run, Oprah laughed and dismissed the notion, saying: “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it."

Fans have been pushing for an #Oprah2020 campaign since the former daytime host caused a stir with her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

In an inspiring speech that addressed racism and sexism, Oprah urged young women to remain hopeful, saying "a new day is on the horizon."

"And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women … and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again," she said in the rousing speech.

Afterwards, #Oprah2020 trended on social media. Oprah’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, fueled the fire by telling The Los Angeles Times about a potential run, “It’s up to the people. She would absolutely do it.”

The TV icon, who appears on the cover of InStyle's March issue, said she was recently approached about starting a campaign. She also said fans have been asking her best friend, broadcaster Gayle King, whether she will run.

“So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, “I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you — it would be good for everyone else" Winfrey said.

The 63-year-old has been open in the past about her aversion to a presidential run in the past, insisting to Stephen Colbert last year, “Never! Never! Never! It’s not my thing."