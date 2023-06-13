Oprah Winfrey says omitting this phrase can help ‘boost your confidence in a big way’

Start ditching the mindless apologies, according to Oprah Winfrey.

In a story for Oprah Daily, the influential talk show host suggests a way for people to stop “sorry-ing away” their power in social situations.

“Are you one of those people who says ‘I’m sorry’ even when you haven’t done anything? I want to ask you, why are you apologizing? Why do you say sorry when you have absolutely no reason to apologize?” Winfrey asks.

When the intention is people pleasing, Winfrey explains that oftentimes the other person gets pleased while the one apologizing winds up “upset or resentful.”

She adds that this is especially the case with women since they’ve typically been conditioned by society and cultural standards that it’s their job “to make other people feel comfortable.”

“Remember this basic truth: You have the divine right to hold space in any conversation, in any room in this world, because you alone are enough,” she says.

Winfrey then provides a challenge. “Be mindful” about when to say “I’m sorry,” she says, if you haven’t done anything wrong.

“You’ll be fascinated at how that one change, which seems small, can begin to boost your confidence in a big way,” Winfrey says.

In October 2022, Patrice Williams Lindo, CEO of Career Nomad, a career consulting firm, told CNBC that the phrase “I’m sorry” can stem from a place of self-doubt.

If a person makes a mistake or is having troubles, Lindo suggests expressing gratitude instead of using an apology and employing phrases like “I appreciate your patience,” “Thank you for working with me,” “Thank you for your feedback,” “I take full responsibility” or “I appreciate you bringing that to my attention — how can I improve?”

Similarly, in a conversation where a person has something to add, Lindo advises replacing an apology with a phrase like “I’d love to add,” “I think that” or “Here’s a different perspective.”

However, she also notes that there's nothing wrong with a sincere apology, as long as it's only said when a person truly means it to avoid seeming insincere.