Hollywood's most beloved A-listers will bring big-time star power to a televised benefit raising money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey next week.
Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Beyoncé will appear on "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief," airing live Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, ABC, CBS, CMT and Fox, Entertainment Weekly reports. (The show will stream live on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.)
The star-studded extravaganza will also feature "appearances, performances, taped tributes and messages" from Reese Witherspoon, Barbra Streisand, Blake Shelton, Justin Bieber, Robert De Niro, Rob Lowe, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Drake, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Black Eyed Peas, Karlie Kloss, Michael Strahan, Kelly Rowland, Norah O'Donnell and TODAY's own Matt Lauer.
Country legend George Strait will perform via satellite from his own Hurricane Harvey benefit concert the same night in San Antonio.
The live telethon, spearheaded by Houston native and rapper Bun B (who partnered with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects), will raise funds for several non-profit organizations including the United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.
Helping after Hurricane Harvey: Here's how to support victims in needPlay Video - 5:02
For updated information, visit the "Hand In Hand" website.