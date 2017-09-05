share tweet pin email

Hollywood's most beloved A-listers will bring big-time star power to a televised benefit raising money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey next week.

Getty Images Oprah and George Clooney will lend star power to the televised "Hand In Hand" benefit.

Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Beyoncé will appear on "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief," airing live Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, ABC, CBS, CMT and Fox, Entertainment Weekly reports. (The show will stream live on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.)

Getty Images More A-list participants: Beyoncé and Oscar winner Julia Roberts.

The star-studded extravaganza will also feature "appearances, performances, taped tributes and messages" from Reese Witherspoon, Barbra Streisand, Blake Shelton, Justin Bieber, Robert De Niro, Rob Lowe, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Drake, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Black Eyed Peas, Karlie Kloss, Michael Strahan, Kelly Rowland, Norah O'Donnell and TODAY's own Matt Lauer.

Getty Images Barbra Streisand

Getty Images Reese Witherspoon

Country legend George Strait will perform via satellite from his own Hurricane Harvey benefit concert the same night in San Antonio.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Blake Shelton

The live telethon, spearheaded by Houston native and rapper Bun B (who partnered with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects), will raise funds for several non-profit organizations including the United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

For updated information, visit the "Hand In Hand" website.