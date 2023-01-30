Oprah’s star-studded birthday bash included Kim Kardashian, J. Lo and more

Oprah Winfrey celebrated her birthday weekend in style!

The TV personality turned 69 on Jan. 29, and a plethora of her celebrity friends helped her celebrate the special occasion.

The star-studded event was a joint celebration for Winfrey's birthday and the 25th anniversary of the beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Kim Kardashian shared several photos from the fun night out on her Instagram story, including a selfie with the birthday girl, which she captioned, "Happy birthday @oprah. @sharonstone said it best last night toasting to you that you mean the world to the world!"

Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey @kimkardashian via Instagram

Jennifer Lopez also attended the celebration and shared a few selfies with Kardashian and Winfrey.

Actor Jessica Alba also joined the party and shared the following tribute to Anastasia Soare, the CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

"What a beautiful night celebrating the icon @anastasiasoare for building her incredible brand @anastasiabeverlyhills and paving the way for women to create brands and play by our own rules 💗✨👏🏽," the Honest Company founder wrote.

Soare had her own birthday message for Winfrey and captioned the post, "Happy birthday @oprah 👑 “YOU mean the World to the World “ like @sharonstone said last night !!"

The birthday girl turned 69 on Jan. 29. @anastasiasoare via Instagram

Actor Priyanka Chopra appeared in several photos and shared a birthday message for Winfrey in her Instagram story, writing, “Happiest birthday beautiful icon! You are joy! Truly.”

Sofia Vergara huddled up for a sweet selfie with several of the guests, including Chopra, Alba, Heidi Klum and Rita Wilson.

Although she wasn't pictured in the event photos, Winfrey's bestie Gayle King marked her pal's birthday on Instagram and shared a joyous photo of the two of them.

"It’s a big day for all of us who love @oprah ! Happy everything to the girl who lives her best life everyday & does what she can to help everybody else do the same …" she captioned the post.

Kerry Washington also marked Winfrey's birthday by posting a selfie with the TV personality.

"There’s no brighter light than today’s birthday goddess, @oprah. Thank you for all that you do ❤️🙏🏾 Sending you so much love today! happy birthday!!!!!" she wrote.