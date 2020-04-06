Late-night stars to co-host celeb-filled 'One World: Together At Home' special

Get ready for a star-studded TV event that hopes to inform and inspire viewers during the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The "One World: Together At Home" global telecast will "celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19," according to a statement.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will co-host the global telecast "One World: Together At Home" on April 18. Getty Images

Late-night funnymen Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel will host the two-hour special, which airs across multiple broadcast networks, cable networks and digital music providers April 18.

The special two-hour telecast will feature appearances by John Legend, Lady Gaga and Elton John, among other musicians. Getty Images

The telecast, which is presented by Global Citizen and WHO, is being curated by Lady Gaga and will feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder, among others.

"One World: Together At Home" will feature the stories of health care workers from the front lines of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The telecast will also inform viewers about COVID-19 risks, prevention and response, and will feature interviews with experts from WHO as well as stories of health care workers around the world who are on the front lines of the pandemic.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

"One World: Together At Home" will air 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, April 18, on NBC, ABC, CBS and other global networks and platforms.