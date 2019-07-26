Gabe Khouth, best known for his role as Sneezy/Tom Clark on ABC’s fantasy drama "Once Upon A Time," has died.

Khouth passed away Tuesday after appearing to suffer cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle in Canada, his agent, Natasha Trisko Pezzente, confirmed in a statement to TODAY. He was 46.

Gabe Khouth, foreground in tie, in a scene from ABC"s "Once Upon A Time." (2012) Jack Rowand / Walt Disney Television via Getty

"Gabe has contributed to our industry in so many different ways as an entertainer, voice over artist, actor and creative soul," Pezzente shared in her statement. "He was a client and friend and he will be dearly missed by all the lives he has touched and will always be in our hearts."

On July 23rd, my friend, Gabe Kouth appeared to suffer a cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle and tragically died as a result.

Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face.

My deepest condolences to his Family and friends

RIP-You kind, kind soul#Heartbroken #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/YxM516Xrxh — Peter Kelamis (@PeterKelamis) July 26, 2019

Khouth's friend, actor and comedian Peter Kelamis, honored the actor Friday on Twitter.

"Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face. My deepest condolences to his Family and friends RIP-You kind, kind soul #Heartbroken #gonetoosoon," Kelamis tweeted.

Khouth’s brother Sam Vincent shared a video of himself saying Khouth "went out doing what he loved and he’s at peace now. He also urged fans to "reach out when you're in pain because there will always be a hand there to guide you."

Devastated beyond words!!! My on screen brother gone way too soon!! Gabe was sweet and spicy, hilarious and loveable and a pure talent... RIP @gabekhouth I ❤️u!!! #UntilWeMeetAgain https://t.co/825QhvEJ1V pic.twitter.com/omAlEHPrtb — lee arenberg (@leearenberg) July 26, 2019

Lee Arenberg, who played Khouth’s on-screen brother on "Once Upon A Time," wrote on Twitter that he was “devastated beyond words" and called Khouth “sweet and spicy, hilarious and loveable and a pure talent."

Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Gabe Khouth... a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of Once Upon A Time since the beginning. But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed. RIP, Gabe. — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) July 26, 2019

"Once Upon A Time" co-creator Adam Horowitz remembered Khouth as "a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of 'Once Upon A Time' since the beginning."

"But more importantly," he added, "he was our friend. He will be missed."

Khouth's other TV credits include "A Series of Unfortunate Events," "iZombie," "Supernatural" and the role of Skip the Elf in the "Santa Baby" movies.

He was also a voice-over actor with credits including "Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale" and "Dragon Ball Z."