Gabe Khouth, best known for his role as Sneezy/Tom Clark on ABC’s fantasy drama "Once Upon A Time," has died.
Khouth passed away Tuesday after appearing to suffer cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle in Canada, his agent, Natasha Trisko Pezzente, confirmed in a statement to TODAY. He was 46.
"Gabe has contributed to our industry in so many different ways as an entertainer, voice over artist, actor and creative soul," Pezzente shared in her statement. "He was a client and friend and he will be dearly missed by all the lives he has touched and will always be in our hearts."
Khouth's friend, actor and comedian Peter Kelamis, honored the actor Friday on Twitter.
"Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face. My deepest condolences to his Family and friends RIP-You kind, kind soul #Heartbroken #gonetoosoon," Kelamis tweeted.
Khouth’s brother Sam Vincent shared a video of himself saying Khouth "went out doing what he loved and he’s at peace now. He also urged fans to "reach out when you're in pain because there will always be a hand there to guide you."
Lee Arenberg, who played Khouth’s on-screen brother on "Once Upon A Time," wrote on Twitter that he was “devastated beyond words" and called Khouth “sweet and spicy, hilarious and loveable and a pure talent."
"Once Upon A Time" co-creator Adam Horowitz remembered Khouth as "a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of 'Once Upon A Time' since the beginning."
"But more importantly," he added, "he was our friend. He will be missed."
Khouth's other TV credits include "A Series of Unfortunate Events," "iZombie," "Supernatural" and the role of Skip the Elf in the "Santa Baby" movies.
He was also a voice-over actor with credits including "Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale" and "Dragon Ball Z."