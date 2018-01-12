Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte marries fiancee Kayla Rae Reid

share tweet pin email

Congratulations to Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid.

The U.S. Olympic swimmer, 33, and his former Playboy model girlfriend, 26, have tied the knot, E! News reports. Lochte's rep confirmed the news to TODAY.

Rebecca Sapp / WireImage

The couple — parents to an adorable 7-month-old son named Caiden — said "I do" in a courthouse ceremony Tuesday in Gainesville, Florida.

The 12-time medal winner's father, Steven Lochte, served as their witness.

The pair met in January 2016 and became engaged in October 2016.

Lochte announced the happy news with a Instagram post that featured a scenic pic of the two sharing a sweet smooch — and showing off Reid's gorgeous diamond ring. "Memories forever!!!" the athlete captioned it.

Reid shared another photo of their special day, gushing, "Speechless. Absolutely beautiful. So in love with YOU."

Here's wishing Ryan and Kayla many happy years together!