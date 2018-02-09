Heeeeeey, Team USA! Olympians make 'Gangnam Style' entrance at opening ceremony

share tweet pin email

Team USA made sure to participate in a proper South Korean custom when making their entrance at Friday's Olympic opening ceremony in Pyeongchang.

They danced to "Gangnam Style."

The inescapable 2012 hit by South Korean star Psy began playing over the loudspeakers as the U.S. Olympic team walked out during the parade of nations.

It couldn't help but lead to spontaneous celebration among the 244 American athletes who make up the largest delegation from one country in Winter Olympics history.

#TeamUSA enter stadium, some dancing to Gangnam Style pic.twitter.com/RukKOQJYob — melissa block (@NPRmelissablock) February 9, 2018

Now that six years have passed since "Gangnam Style" could be found playing everywhere on earth in every waking moment, Olympic fans seem ready to embrace it again.

Team USA just walked in to Gangnam Style at the #OpeningCeremony. These Olympics are officially — Bette Marston (@bettemarston) February 9, 2018

wait, are they seriously playing #gangnamstyle at the #winterolympics? forget the medals, THIS IS GOLD. — ð¦ Emð¦ (@dresdendoll) February 9, 2018

the unofficial national anthem of korea being played in the #OpeningCeremony #GangnamStyle — alexia ï¸ (@lexi_lyrics) February 9, 2018

The athletes themselves also made sure to remember the moment.

Team USA entering the Olympic Stadium via Shaun White. pic.twitter.com/AkMckVuNUF — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) February 9, 2018

Feelings and emotions I canât begin to explain. So much pride. So much honor. Let the games begin. #TeamUSA #Pyeongchang2018 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/QR0kBCkxL9 — Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) February 9, 2018

They were part of an opening ceremony that included an appearance by Vice President Mike Pence, the return of the shirtless Tongan flag-bearer, and the Bermuda contingent wearing shorts in the frigid temperatures.

