Olivia Rodrigo fans, get ready! She's joining TODAY on Friday, Sept. 8, to perform LIVE on the plaza in New York City as part of the Citi Concert Series — and you could be there! Learn more below.

Everything you need to know about Olivia Rodrigo on TODAY

Date: Friday, Sept. 8

Time: 5 a.m. check-in (concert concludes at 9:30 a.m.)

Where: Rockefeller Plaza, 35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues), New York, New York

Required to attend: Valid photo ID for each individual in your party

How to watch online

Can't make it to the concert? Tune in to TODAY on local NBC station starting at 8 a.m. to catch the full concert.

How to register for a Fan Pass

Register now for a chance to receive a Fan Pass. Recipients will be able to bring one guest, for a total of two in their party.

Add event to calendar

General information

The concert will take place on our TODAY Plaza in Rockefeller Center, located at 48th street, between 5th and 6th avenues, in New York City.

The closest subway stop to our TODAY Plaza concerts is the 47th – 50th Streets - Rockefeller Center station on the B,D,F,M trains. 24/7 parking is also available nearby at the Rockefeller Center Parking Garage at 53 West 48th Street. The garage is operated 24/7 and accepts reservations in advance. Hourly and daily parking rates apply.

We recommend that Fan Pass recipients and General Admission arrive by 5 a.m. For security purposes, a concert line cannot form until 7 p.m the day before the performance.

A limited number of Fan Passes are available by advance request. Guests who receive Fan Passes, will be notified by email approximately 1 week prior to the scheduled concert date.

If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the General Admission line on the morning of the concert, and those fans will be admitted if space permits. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

For Citi Concert Series on TODAY FAQS click here.

Proof of vaccination is currently not required to visit the TODAY Plaza. In connection with your attendance, please be advised that TODAY’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.