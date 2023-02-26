Olivia Newton-John’s daughter pays moving tribute to late mother

Chloe Lattanzi is remembering her late mother, Olivia Newton-John, after the actor died on Aug. 8, 2022 at age 73.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, a state memorial service was held for Newton-John in Australia to pay tribute to the late icon. Among those who spoke — both live and in pre-recorded video tributes — were Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton, Pink, and Newton-John’s daughter.

Lattanzi took the stage with the support of her husband, James Driskill, and delivered an emotional speech about her mom. She told the crowd that her heart was “broken in two,” adding, “The other half is with my momma. I know she’s holding it for me until we meet again."

"I stand here before you so desperately wanting to feel strong and confident and speak eloquently, but the truth is I feel like a little girl lost without her mother," she said, later adding, “She was my safe space. My guide, my biggest fan, and the earth beneath my feet.”

The 37-year-old singer went on to share some of her favorite memories about her mother, including their joint sense of humor, time spent watching “trashy TV shows” together, their snuggles, writing music and singing together, and how Newton-John was always able to find “beauty in everything.”

“I love how she loved, fully and completely, and I know that she would want me to tell each and every one of you how grateful she was for each individual special relationship,” Lattanzi said, tearing up. “She cherished her friends and her family and she was so grateful to her fans and she loved you all so dearly. She would want us all to laugh and reminisce together enjoy and celebrate her life. This life experience is temporary, and my mother is the perfect example of a life truly lived.”

Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, also spoke at the memorial service to honor his late wife.

In his speech, he recalled how the couple met three decades ago through mutual friends and immediately found common interests and philosophies between the pair. He also told the story of how she had ended up proposing to him during a game of charades in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“The secret phrase was ‘Will you marry me?’” he said. “And she got ‘will’ and she got ‘you,’ and then I said it rhymes with ‘hairy,’ and then out of nowhere she just said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ She looked stunned for a minute, and then started laughing … but that’s the story of how Olivia proposed to me.”

Since Newton-John’s death last August, Lattanzi and Easterling have been candid about their grief. Both appeared on TODAY in February to speak about the loss of the “Grease” star.

While talking to Hoda Kotb, Lattanzi revealed her mom's last words to her, telling the TODAY co-host, "The last words she could say to me was, ‘My sunshine.' And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes."

She also acknowledged how important Newton-John was not only to her but to the fans, too. She explained, “I love my mom more than anything. She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people.”

Easterling, who wed the "Xanadu" singer in 2008, added, "Every day, I miss Olivia terribly. And yet every day I’m really super grateful that I had 15 wonderful years with this extraordinary human being."