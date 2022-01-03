Olivia Newton-John writes adoring comment on John Travolta’s family photo from New Year’s

John Travolta is getting a hand from someone from his past as he looks to the future.

His “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John shared some kind words after he posted a family photo featuring daughter Ella, 21, and son Benjamin, 11, in honor of New Year’s Day.

“Happy New Year everyone,” Travolta captioned the photo, which shows him in a tuxedo, Ella in a sparking white dress and Benjamin in a T-shirt covered by a black jacket.

“Ella you look stunning and classy ! The dress is gorgeous,” Newton-John commented. “Wishing you and Ben and Dad a Healthy happy New Year.”

Her comment has generated more than 1,500 likes to date.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the 1978 movie "Grease." Getty Images

Travolta, who also posted a sweet Christmas video with his kids, has maintained a warm relationship with Newton-John over the years.

In 2019, they dressed as their “Grease” characters during a Meet n’ “Grease” singalong in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“First time in costume since we made the movie !” Newton-John captioned a photo of them on Instagram. “So excited!!”

The pair also reunited in 2018 at a Los Angeles event celebrating the classic film’s 40th anniversary.

Their relationship has also transcended show business. In 2017, Newton-John applauded Travolta for making sure she was doing all right after she was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

“He’s been wonderful. He calls and checks up on me,” she told TODAY. “He came to one of my shows — right before this happened, actually, right before my diagnosis. I saw him, and I was hobbling around the dinner table because I was having trouble sitting down. And he was concerned. He called me up with some ideas of people to see. He's a good friend.”