IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Olivia Newton-John writes adoring comment on John Travolta’s family photo from New Year’s

More than four decades after they co-starred in "Grease," the actors' bond continues to grow.

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Jan. 3, 202201:00
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

John Travolta is getting a hand from someone from his past as he looks to the future.

His “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John shared some kind words after he posted a family photo featuring daughter Ella, 21, and son Benjamin, 11, in honor of New Year’s Day.

“Happy New Year everyone,” Travolta captioned the photo, which shows him in a tuxedo, Ella in a sparking white dress and Benjamin in a T-shirt covered by a black jacket.

“Ella you look stunning and classy ! The dress is gorgeous,” Newton-John commented. “Wishing you and Ben and Dad a Healthy happy New Year.”

Her comment has generated more than 1,500 likes to date.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the 1978 movie "Grease."Getty Images

Travolta, who also posted a sweet Christmas video with his kids, has maintained a warm relationship with Newton-John over the years.

In 2019, they dressed as their “Grease” characters during a Meet n’ “Grease” singalong in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“First time in costume since we made the movie !” Newton-John captioned a photo of them on Instagram. “So excited!!”

The pair also reunited in 2018 at a Los Angeles event celebrating the classic film’s 40th anniversary.

Their relationship has also transcended show business. In 2017, Newton-John applauded Travolta for making sure she was doing all right after she was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

“He’s been wonderful. He calls and checks up on me,” she told TODAY. “He came to one of my shows — right before this happened, actually, right before my diagnosis. I saw him, and I was hobbling around the dinner table because I was having trouble sitting down. And he was concerned. He called me up with some ideas of people to see. He's a good friend.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.