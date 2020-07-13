Olivia Newton-John remembers Kelly Preston as 'a radiant, warm and gentle spirit'

Olivia Newton-John is paying tribute to actress Kelly Preston, who died Sunday at age 57 after a two-year bout with breast cancer.

In a statement to TODAY, the legendary actress and singer, 71, called Preston — who was married to Newton-John's "Grease" co-star John Travolta for nearly 30 years — a "gentle" spirit and a "devoted" wife and mother.

"Kelly was a radiant, warm and gentle spirit — a loving, devoted wife, mother and sweet friend. My heart breaks for John, Ella and Ben. No words can express my sorrow for her family. Kelly's light shines on in her beautiful children," the statement read.

Olivia Newton-John with her "Grease" co-star John Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston, in 2002. Preston died Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer herself in 1992. Following extensive treatment plans and recovery, she was diagnosed with the disease a second time in 2013, but kept that diagnosis from the public until five years later. She learned cancer had returned for a third time in 2017, metastasizing in her spine.

Newton-John once told an interviewer she was "good friends" with Preston as well as Travolta. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The "Physical" singer previously opened up to FOX News about her longtime friendship with Travolta. During the interview, she revealed she was also "good friends with his wife."

"We will always be close. We’re always busy, but we also find ways to see each other when we can," said the star.

Travolta, 66, announced Preston's passing early Monday in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote next to a photo of the "Jerry Maguire" star.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side," he continued.

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," he added. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal..."

Preston and Travolta met shooting the 1989 comedy "The Experts" and were married in 1991. They had three children: Jett, who died in 2009, Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9.