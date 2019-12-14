Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reunite in their 'Grease' costumes

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John gave fans a major throwback on Friday. The pair reunited as Danny and Sandy from their classic movie “Grease” after more than forty years for the Meet n’ “Grease” singalong at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Newton-John donned a yellow pleated skirt with a matching cardigan, layered over a white button-down blouse to transform back into Sandy Olsson. Travolta returned to Danny Zuko’s roots and dressed head to toe in black, finishing his "greaser" look with a leather jacket.

“First time in costume since we made the movie !” Newton-John wrote in a photo caption on her Instagram page. “So excited!!”

Travolta shared the same candid photo with his former co-star along with plenty of other behind-the-scenes video clips of the fan event.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta played teenagers Sandy and Danny in "Grease." Alamy Stock Photo

It wasn’t long before Newton-John had an outfit change to finish off her “Sandra Dee” makeover. People reported that the actress ditched the cardigan and pleated skirt for a leather jacket as well and black leggings, mirroring the movie finale, to join Travolta on stage for a Q&A session before the singalong.

Newton-John and Travolta are scheduled to take the singalong on the road and bring the show to Tampa's MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday night before wrapping up at Daily's Place in Jacksonville on Sunday night.

Though this was the first time the duo have come together in costume as the iconic lovebirds Danny and Sandy, Newton-John and Travolta got the “Grease” gang back together in August of 2018 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film’s release.

The two broke out a few dance moves from “You’re the One That I Want” and took selfies with other Rydell High alums, Didi Conn, who played Frenchy and Barry Pearl who played her boyfriend, Doody.

The movie musical still holds a special place in many fans' hearts 41 years later.

In November, Newton-John auctioned off 500 pieces of her own memorabilia in order to benefit her Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne. From her auction alone, she was able to raise $2.4 million for the cause.

One buyer in particular made Christmas come early for Newton-John. Wrapped in a hot pink gift box, he returned her iconic leather jacket from the movie’s final scene after he purchased it at auction for $243,200.

In a video posted on Julien’s Auctions' Facebook page, Newton-John looks shocked and excited, immediately hugging the buyer to thank him for “the most beautiful present.”

The buyer said he wanted to return the jacket to “its rightful owner.”

"This jacket belongs to you and the collective soul of those who love you, those for whom you are the soundtrack of their lives,” he told Newton-John. “It should not sit in a billionaire's closet for country club bragging rights."