Olivia Munn shares her botched 40th birthday photo shoot in hilarious video

Olivia Munn knows you can’t always take yourself too seriously!

The “Love Wedding Repeat” actress shared a video over the holiday weekend in honor of her 40th birthday on July 3. It shows her posing in front of a waterfall and making the peace sign, but unfortunately, she accidentally trips and stumbles back into the water before grabbing her ankle in pain.

"The Newsroom" alum had a good sense of humor about it, though. She captioned the hilarious clip “2020 strikes again ... Anyway, thanks for the birthday wishes!”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Many of Munn’s followers laughed along with the actress in the comments.

“Hahahah Happy Birthday,” dancer Amanda Kloots wrote.

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe chimed in with several crying-laughing emojis and hearts, adding "Happy Birthday @oliviamunn."

"Lol you always know how to make me laugh!" celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood commented. "Happy birthday!!"

The photo-shoot setback wasn't the only thing that didn't go as planned during Munn's birthday weekend, which she spent camping. The weather proved to be another challenge for the actress.

She also shared a series of photos of herself frowning while she lounging uncomfortably in her tent in a crop top and pair of biking shorts.

"Camping won’t be that hot they said,” she captioned the post. “There’ll be so much to do they said.”

But never fear, Munn was still able to celebrate her big milestone. On her Instagram Story, she documented her trip, including nature shots and more candids.

"Went off-roading," she wrote above one photo of her surroundings. In another selfie from Sunday, she informed fans that she was "still camping."