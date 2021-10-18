Olivia Jade Giannulli is shutting down a rumor about her "hooking up" with her "Dancing with the Stars" partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Giannulli, the daughter of former "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, responded on TikTok to another TikTok user's since-deleted video that implied she and Chmerkovskiy were having an affair.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is denying rumors that she's "hooking up" with her "Dancing with the Stars" partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Eric McCandless / ABC

"Hey guys, I just want to clear the air before this goes any further or this video blows up anymore," Giannulli, 22, said in her own video posted on Sunday. "First of all, the woman who posted it blocked me and somebody had to send me this video. But I’m just going to be super blunt and straight up and say Val and I are not hooking up. We’ve never hooked up. This is a complete rumor. We're genuinely really good friends and I adore his wife."

She continued, "It’s literally just a dance show, and we’re just friends. I don’t know why everything always has to be something, but I’ve obviously already seen a ton of negative comments. And yeah, I mean I'd get it if it was true, but it’s not. So let’s end this here and let’s f------ dance and have fun on this show, and not create lies especially when you almost have 400k followers. It’s not cool."

Chmerkovskiy, 35, has been married to fellow dance pro Jenna Johnson since April 2019.

Giannulli has been in the spotlight since her parents became embroiled in the 2019 college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her husband admitted to paying $500,000 in order to help their two daughters gain admission into the University of Southern California.

In August 2020, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison. She was released last December. Her husband was sentenced to five months in prison and released in April.

Earlier this month, Giannulli cheered on Loughlin after it was announced that Loughlin had landed her first TV role since the scandal broke. Loughlin, who starred as Abigail Stanton on the Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart,” will reprise the role for the movie's upcoming spinoff, “When Hope Calls,” airing in December on the GAC Family network.

“I’m super excited for her,” Giannulli told “Entertainment Tonight.” “That’s all I have to say.”