share tweet pin email

The latest edition of Everyone Has a Story spotlights Heidi Vance and her 9-year-old daughter Sammie, who inspired Heidi to launch a campaign to install school “buddy benches” where children can sit if they feel alone. Olivia Edward of the award-winning TV series “Better Things” performs an original song composed by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Friedman: “No One Should Feel Alone.”