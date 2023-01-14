Olivia DeJonge, who portrayed Priscilla Presley in 'Elvis,' posts loving tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Olivia DeJonge is paying her respects to the late Lisa Marie Presley.

On Friday, Jan. 13, DeJonge, who portrayed Lisa Marie Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 film "Elvis," shared a sweet photo of Lisa Marie Presley sharing a laugh with her "Elvis" co-star Austin Butler on Instagram.

Underneath the photo, she wrote, "Shattered. Privileged to have felt her magnificent presence. And forever indebted to her, for the kindness and support she showed me, and the entire Elvis family. All my love to Priscilla, Riley, Harper and Finley."

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 after experiencing a cardiac arrest, authorities confirmed to NBC News.

After news of her death broke, Butler and many other celebrities, including Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Nicolas Cage, shared their condolences for the Presley family.

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage at an MTV event in 2001 in New York City. L. Busacca / WireImage

In a statement given to NBC News on Jan. 13, Butler said, “My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie. I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared.”

“Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered,” he added.

Cage told NBC News that Lisa Marie Presley's death was "devastating."

“Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin," the "Old Way" actor said.

Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her 33-year-old daughter, Riley Keough, and her 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. In 2020, her son, Benjamin Keough, died by an apparent suicide.

According to NBC News, the singer-songwriter's body will be laid to rest next to her late son’s grave at Graceland.