Bummed that “The Office” is leaving Netflix? Well, this may ease your pain a little bit.

Show stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are launching a new podcast centered on them watching episodes of the popular comedy, while also giving listeners some behind-the-scenes details and secrets.

The podcast, called “Office Ladies,” will premiere Oct. 16 and comes from Stitcher’s comedy podcast network, Earwolf.

Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer, seen here in 2018, have remained best buddies, more than six years after "The Office" signed off. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

“Each week, Fischer and Kinsey break down an episode of ‘The Office’ and give exclusive behind-the-scenes stories that only two people who were there would know,” Stitcher said in a press release. “While watching the show that made them best friends, they will reminisce, share memories and answer questions from fans.”

Fischer is best remembered for her role as secretary Pam Beesly on the NBC series, while Kinsey played stuck-up accountant Angela Martin.

It seems like a natural fit for Fischer and Kinsey, who are indeed best friends in real life. Both women are excited to be teaming up on the new project.

"I'm excited to be working with my best friend Angela Kinsey. So many memories are flooding in as we go back and watch the episodes — many of which I haven't seen since they aired," Fischer said in the release.

"This show combines two of my favorite things: 'The Office' and getting to hang out with my real life BFF, Jenna Fischer!" Kinsey wrote. "'The Office' was such an amazing chapter of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences."

"The Office" ran for nine seasons from 2005-2013, winning five Emmy Awards and making stars out of several cast members, including Fischer, Kinsey, Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling and Ellie Kemper.