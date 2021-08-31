'The Office' star Brian Baumgartner re-creates Kevin's best lines

Kevin Malone was one of Dunder Mifflin's most quotable employees.

And in a new interview with TODAY, actor Brian Baumgartner revisits some of his "Office" character's memorable moments, such as his famous chili fail and his quest to eat "a pig in a blanket, in a blanket."

"I think Kevin Malone is a man of some unique skills, who is misunderstood in a way," he said. "His childlike sensibility fits into the rest of the ensemble of 'The Office' very well. I had such a blast playing him and continue to be delighted by how fans react to him."

Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) brings his famous chili to Dunder Mifflin in a classic moment from "The Office." The Office / YouTube

Kevin remains an "Office" fan favorite; in fact, Baumgartner reportedly earned more than any other star on Cameo, the popular platform for celebrity video messages, in 2020.

"Of all of the other actors and characters on 'The Office,' I do think that, that probably I'm the most dissimilar to mine," he shared. "I loved his ability to be in the moment. I used to say he has no memory of what happened before or any ramifications for what might happen in the future."

"But I had a blast playing with him," Baumgartner added. "And you know, our little group in the corner, the accountants, Oscar and Angela and Kevin, I describe it as kind of a perfect comedy triangle, which had nothing to do with us, which had to do with the writers and the construction of the characters. But the way that the alliances kept shifting their specific personalities and how they played off of each other was so much fun to do for almost a decade."

Baumgartner described Kevin, Oscar and Angela as "a perfect comedy triangle." Chris Haston / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

Baumgartner's latest projects include partnering with the California Milk Processor Board (the group behind "Got Milk?") for a new campaign called “Never Doubt What You Love," which includes a series of interviews asking California residents to defend the things that are important to them.

"I met dozens and dozens of people on the street and had some really fun interactions," he said. "And yes, not surprisingly, most people could not be convinced that they should not love grandmas and puppies and milk."

Brian Baumgartner kicks off the "Never Doubt What You Love" campaign for the California Milk Processor Board. Rachel Murray / Getty Images

He also has a new book set for release on Oct. 19, "Welcome to Dunder Mifflin."

"One of the things that we are looking at is why the show has not just survived but has thrived eight years after we have filmed anything, and I think that it's really about the people," he said. "It's really about the construction of the idea and the aesthetic of the show that was so really revolutionary and groundbreaking at the time.

Baumgartner said "the people" were the key to the show's popularity. Chris Haston / NBCU Photo Bank

"But the hiring of the specific actors to play the roles and the writing staff that was brought in, which are now the top comedy writers in television today, it was just a special and unique collection of people, led by Greg Daniels who, you know, created the show. And his genius in finding the perfect people for their job."